Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 557 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.65. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $424.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.30.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.