Cwm LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.