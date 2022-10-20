Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,628 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in MasTec by 17.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.2% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 38,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 18.2% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 49,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

