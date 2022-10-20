National Bank of Canada FI Buys 6,150 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of RCL opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.06) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

