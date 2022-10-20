National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.45 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $151.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.