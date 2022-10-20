National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $200,467,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724,782 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.32.

Shares of ROKU opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $349.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

