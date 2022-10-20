National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,003,851 shares of company stock valued at $363,235,809 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

