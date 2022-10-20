Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stake Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,238 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Avient worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,736,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Avient by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avient in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE AVNT opened at $32.89 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

