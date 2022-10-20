Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

