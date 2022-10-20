Profund Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $408.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.99 and a 200-day moving average of $422.90.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

