ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,901,000 after buying an additional 1,021,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

