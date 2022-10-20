ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $315.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.99. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $312.35 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

