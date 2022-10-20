ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,124 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of FIGS worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

FIGS opened at $7.04 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

