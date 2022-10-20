ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $100.00 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

