ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $243.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.91.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

