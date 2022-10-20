Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $59,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $239.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.