ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $20,881,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $19,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $18,614,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $269.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.38 and its 200-day moving average is $220.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.67 and a beta of 1.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $314.90.

Insider Activity

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock worth $29,557,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

