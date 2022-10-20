Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,637 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 882,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $13,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABR. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a quick ratio of 42.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

