Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,323,352.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 in the last three months. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

