Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Barclays Trading Down 3.2 %

BCS opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

