The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

