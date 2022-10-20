ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 18,328 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.89.

NYSE SRE opened at $143.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

