ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 176,228 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176,228 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Griffon worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 17.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 517,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 78,576 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.53. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

