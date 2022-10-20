Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Materion worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

