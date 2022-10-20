ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,092 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SpartanNash worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 132,360 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

