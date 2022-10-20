Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $332,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

CI stock opened at $293.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.76. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $300.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

