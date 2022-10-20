Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 620,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $9,792,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essent Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of ESNT opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

