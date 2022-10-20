Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 449,189 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 449,189 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $183.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.95.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

