Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Olin worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE OLN opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

