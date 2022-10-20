Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,685 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Range Resources worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

RRC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

