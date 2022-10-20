Investors Purchase High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

SU stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

