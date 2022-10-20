Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.