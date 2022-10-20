Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

