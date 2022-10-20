Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $56.22 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.94 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.