Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

AGCO Stock Performance

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

