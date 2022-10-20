Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,980 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

