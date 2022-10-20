Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

