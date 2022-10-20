Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,755 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capri worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Capri by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capri by 1,502.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Capri by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Capri by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Capri Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.