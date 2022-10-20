Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C raised its position in Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xerox by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,352,000 after purchasing an additional 624,234 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Xerox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,932,000 after purchasing an additional 153,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xerox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $24.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.