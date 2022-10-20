Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,840 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $195.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 161.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $218.95.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

