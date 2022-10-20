Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Littelfuse by 85.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 200,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,004,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $204.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.67.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

