Traders Purchase High Volume of Ping Identity Put Options (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical volume of 205 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

Insider Activity at Ping Identity

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ping Identity

Ping Identity Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 164.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ping Identity by 175.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 4,235.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 1,254.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

