Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,745 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 113,045 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Insider Activity

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $80.59 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.