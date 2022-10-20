Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 123.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.81 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.83.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.