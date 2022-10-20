Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $196,022.16 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.66 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

