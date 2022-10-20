Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after buying an additional 268,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. Citigroup began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

