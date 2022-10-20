Analyzing Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 219.07%.

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 20.86 -$152.68 million ($0.93) -4.24 POET Technologies $4.43 million 0.00 -$18.17 million ($0.05) N/A

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

