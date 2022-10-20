Giga-tronics (GIGA) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Giga-tronics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Giga-tronics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 37 339 630 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Giga-tronics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.24% -12.19% 1.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.10 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -2.04

Giga-tronics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Giga-tronics rivals beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Giga-tronics

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

