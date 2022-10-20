Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,763 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after buying an additional 1,125,024 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,335 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040 in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLB opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

