Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,208 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

